Atlas Energy Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AESI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.83, changing hands as high as $11.94 per share. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AESI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.6417 per share, with $26.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.71.

