Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Price Target Increased by 31.82% to 18.82

The average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) has been revised to $18.82 / share. This is an increase of 31.82% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.67% from the latest reported closing price of $18.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions. This is an decrease of 199 owner(s) or 44.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.12%, an increase of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.24% to 90,250K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooperman Leon G holds 5,053K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,846K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,531K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,150K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 28.88% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,592K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 25.30% over the last quarter.

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