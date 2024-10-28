Atlas Energy reports Q3 EPS 4c, consensus 24c

Reports Q3 revenue $304.4M, consensus $308.29M. John Turner, President & CEO, commented, “Our third quarter results were impacted by higher operating expenses related to lingering expenses related to the Kermit feed system rebuild and our follow-on initiatives to improve our operational processes and systems to ensure that the productive capabilities of our key plants are optimized. Importantly, the commissioning of the Dune Express commenced earlier this month. Our focus is on ensuring that Atlas’ diversified network of mines and logistics solutions is optimized for the transformational Dune Express delivery system and our expected expansion of sales in 2025.”

