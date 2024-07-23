News & Insights

Markets
AESI

Atlas Energy, Kodiak Partners For Autonomous Trucking Technology

July 23, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) announced Tuesday a partnership with Kodiak Robotics, Inc. Under this agreement, Kodiak will supply its autonomous driving technology to Atlas' trucks through a driver-as-a-service licensing model in the Permian Basin.

Atlas will maintain ownership of the trucks, while Kodiak will provide its Kodiak Driver technology and operational support, which includes remote monitoring from its operations center in Lancaster, Texas.

On May 2, the companies completed their first driverless delivery of frac sand over a distance of 21 miles in West Texas.

Furthermore, Atlas plans to commence commercial operations early next year, utilizing its first two trucks outfitted with the Kodiak Driver for frac sand deliveries along the established network of private lease roads in the Permian Basin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AESI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.