Atlas Energy aims to raise $324 mln in rare oilfield services IPO

March 08, 2023 — 06:06 pm EST

Written by Echo Wang and Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Atlas Energy Solutions said on Wednesday that it planned to raise $324 million in the first initial public offering of a U.S. fracking sand provider since 2016.

Atlas priced 18 million shares at $18 per share, and in a regulatory filing said it expects the shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol "AESI".

The offering is expected to close on Monday.

