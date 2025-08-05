Atlas Energy (AESI) Q2 Profit Falls 131%

Key Points but narrowly missed consensus estimates, with GAAP revenue of $288.68 million versus the consensus estimate of $288.75 million.

Earnings per share (GAAP) swung to a loss of $(0.04), GAAP revenue missed analyst expectations by $0.07 million. declining from a GAAP net profit in Q2 2024.

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) dropped 33.7% year-over-year, while the quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.25 per share.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), a leading Permian Basin proppant supplier and logistics technology developer, posted its second-quarter 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025. However, it reported a net loss of $0.04 per share (GAAP), a reversal from $0.13 GAAP earnings per share in Q2 2024. Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) dropped sharply. Overall, Atlas Energy Solutions experienced deteriorating profitability and significant margin pressure.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.04) $0.11 $0.13 (130.8%) Revenue (GAAP) $288.7 million N/A $287.5 million 0.4% Adjusted EBITDA $70.5 million $79.1 million (10.9%) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $48.9 million $73.7 million (-33.6%) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $88.6 million $60.9 million 45.5%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Atlas Energy Solutions supplies proppant, a key sand product used in hydraulic fracturing to keep oil and gas wells open. It combines large-scale mining operations with innovative logistics, including the Dune Express conveyor system, which provides efficient, cost-saving delivery of materials across the Permian Basin. The company's low-cost production base is a major advantage in a sector often driven by aggressive price competition.

Recently, Atlas has concentrated on extending its logistics leadership through technology investments, such as the 42-mile Dune Express and autonomous trucking initiatives. These projects aim to reduce costs, cut trucking miles, and lift margins. Compliance with environmental and safety regulations, as well as enhancing sustainability, also remain core to business operations. A newly launched Power segment, following acquisition activity, marks another avenue for diversification and growth.

Quarter in Detail: Revenue, Margins, and Notable Developments

Atlas reported GAAP revenue of $288.7 million, compared to $287.5 million in Q2 2024, with $288.7 million (GAAP), just below analysts' expectations. Product sales, largely proppant, contributed $126.3 million, down $13.4 million sequentially. Service revenue (GAAP) slipped to $146.4 million, and rental revenue in the Power segment climbed to $16.0 million, doubling from the prior quarter. Proppant sales volumes came in at 5.4 million tons, a 4% drop from the previous quarter, as the average realized price per ton settled in the low-$20s. These results underline a challenging demand environment, with both volume and pricing under pressure.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $70.5 million from $79.1 million in Q2 2024. The net income margin (GAAP) was 5% for Q2 2024 and (2%) for Q2 2025. The company posted a net loss of $5.6 million (GAAP). The net loss was affected by softer demand and a $4.1 million credit loss expense resulting from a contractual dispute with a customer. Administrative expenses remained stable compared to the prior quarter.

Operationally, technological investments continued to be a priority. The Dune Express conveyor now ships most of the sand from Atlas’s Kermit plant, while removing an estimated 1.8 million truck miles from local highways since the Dune Express's first delivery on January 12. Management sees potential for higher logistics margins as more volume shifts to this system. The company’s autonomous trucking fleet completed over 500 deliveries to date, showing progress on automation goals. Despite these initiatives, the scale necessary for meaningful economic benefits has not yet fully materialized, as margin expansion was insufficient to prevent losses amid weak pricing and declining volumes.

Rental revenue increased to $16.0 million, up 119.2% from the first quarter of 2025. This business, enabled by the Moser Energy Systems acquisition, focuses on power rental, production support, micro-grid, and commercial applications. Integration continues; while the immediate profit impact is small, management highlights the segment's long-term potential. Post-quarter, Atlas also acquired a patented sand filtration technology called PropFlow.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

Management projects stabilized or modestly lower revenues and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for Q3 2025, even as Power segment contributions are expected to rise and proppant volumes may increase. However, proppant prices are likely to continue declining, as management indicated on the Q1 2025earnings callthat both contracted and spot proppant prices are expected to trend lower over the coming quarters as legacy contracts roll off and incremental volumes are booked at lower spot prices, and visibility into new volume growth remains limited. Spot sales, if achieved, would bring lower average prices, reflecting current market conditions.

Longer term, Atlas points to its low-cost operating model and advanced logistics as key strengths in weathering competitive and price pressures. That said, leadership acknowledges ongoing uncertainty and sees no near-term improvement in market demand. Liquidity remains solid, with $78.8 million in cash and $203.6 million in total available liquidity as of June 30, 2025, but long-term debt totals $492.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The dividend was maintained at $0.25 per share for the quarter, representing a stable payout but requiring continued capital discipline as profitability comes under pressure.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

