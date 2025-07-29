Markets
AESI

Atlas Energy Acquires PropFlow To Enhance On-Site Proppant Filtration Capabilities

July 29, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) has acquired PropFlow, a company known for its patented on-wellsite proppant filtration system.

The acquisition, finalized on July 28, 2025, aligns with Atlas' strategy to optimize mine-to-blender proppant logistics by reducing equipment wear and enabling continuous 24/7 frac operations.

PropFlow's filtration technology removes debris at the wellsite, minimizing maintenance costs and operational downtime. Atlas CEO John Turner stated that the integration of PropFlow's system with Atlas' sand and logistics platform is expected to boost well completion efficiency and support higher pumping rates.

He emphasized that this move reflects Atlas' ongoing commitment to innovating completion methods and delivering improved returns to both customers and shareholders.

Tuesday, AESI closed at $13.91, down 1.90%, and rose 5.82% in after-hours trading to $14.72 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AESI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.