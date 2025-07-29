Atlas Energy Acquires PropFlow To Enhance On-Site Proppant Filtration Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) has acquired PropFlow, a company known for its patented on-wellsite proppant filtration system.

The acquisition, finalized on July 28, 2025, aligns with Atlas' strategy to optimize mine-to-blender proppant logistics by reducing equipment wear and enabling continuous 24/7 frac operations.

PropFlow's filtration technology removes debris at the wellsite, minimizing maintenance costs and operational downtime. Atlas CEO John Turner stated that the integration of PropFlow's system with Atlas' sand and logistics platform is expected to boost well completion efficiency and support higher pumping rates.

He emphasized that this move reflects Atlas' ongoing commitment to innovating completion methods and delivering improved returns to both customers and shareholders.

Tuesday, AESI closed at $13.91, down 1.90%, and rose 5.82% in after-hours trading to $14.72 on the NYSE.

