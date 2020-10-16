Dividends
Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ATCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.03, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATCO was $10.03, representing a -31.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.62 and a 86.09% increase over the 52 week low of $5.39.

ATCO is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). ATCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ATCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 34.62%, compared to an industry average of -7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

