Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ATCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATCO was $11.6, representing a -20.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.62 and a 115.21% increase over the 52 week low of $5.39.

ATCO is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). ATCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports ATCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.89%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

