Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ATCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.08, the dividend yield is 3.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATCO was $14.08, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.83 and a 134.67% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

ATCO is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). ATCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ATCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.4%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.