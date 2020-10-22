Atlas Copco sees demand remaining steady after Q3 close to forecasts

Q3 operating earnings 4.76 bln SEK vs year ago 5.84 bln

Sees Q4 demand steady at Q3 level

Adds background, detail, CEO comment

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Compressor, vacuum pump and industrial tools maker Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST reported earnings and order intake close to analysts' forecasts on Thursday for the July-September quarter, and said it expected demand to remain at the current level through the end of the year.

The company, Sweden's most valuable listed company, has seen its stock outperform the industrial sector for years, due to its high and stable margins, resilient growth, and strong balance sheet.

Its shares are up 9% in 2020 versus a 6% drop for the broader industrial sector .SXNP.

Third-quarter operating earnings at the Swedish group were 4.76 billion Swedish crowns ($545.48 million), down from a year-ago 5.84 billion, and exactly in line with the mean forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

The operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, was 5.02 billion crowns. Non-recurring items were not adjusted for in the Refinitiv data.

"All business areas saw an increased demand compared to the second quarter, although the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on the business climate," Chief Executive Mats Rahmstrom said in a statement.

"We see our results as proof of our set-up being sustainable, over time and in periods of turmoil."

Order intake fell 6% on an organic basis to 24.2 billion crowns, just shy of the 24.4 billion crown mean forecast by analysts.

($1 = 8.7262 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

