Atlas Copco sees demand easing after profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST said on Tuesday it expected customers' activity level to be lower in the near-term, while its second-quarter earnings beat market forecasts on the back of strong demand.

The company has seen rising demand from chipmakers amid a global shortage of semiconductors over the past quarters, but higher costs and supply chain problems have hindered it from fully capitalising on it.

Atlas Copco, which makes compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, said demand for its products and services remained strong, with higher order volumes in all business areas year-on-year.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 7.04 billion Swedish crowns ($686.4 million), up from 6.03 billion a year earlier, beating the 6.88 billion crown mean forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Like-for-like quarterly order intake rose 13% on the year to 41.0 billion crowns.

Having fallen around 35% so far this year, the company's shares were down 0.8% on the day by 1020 GMT.

($1 = 10.2570 Swedish crowns)

