Atlas Copco sees continued high demand after profit narrowly lags forecast

Adds detail, shares

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST predicted on Tuesday near-term demand to remain high after posting first-quarter earnings slightly below market forecasts and strong order intake.

The Swedish company said, however, that it expects demand to weaken compared to the high level in the first quarter, adding the current global economic development made the outlook uncertain.

"The demand for the first quarter was better than we expected, and the order intake was on record levels for all business areas," Chief Executive Mats Rahmstrom said in a statement.

Atlas has been helped by rising demand from chipmakers amid a global shortage of semiconductors over the past quarters, but higher costs and supply chain constraints have prevented it from fully capitalising on strong demand.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools reported an adjusted operating profit of 6.53 billion Swedish crowns ($671.5 million), up from 5.65 billion a year earlier, but just missing the 6.67 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.

Like-for-like quarterly order intake rose 23% year-on-year to 40.4 billion crowns compared with 35.6 billion crowns.

Having fallen roughly 25% so far this year, shares in the company were broadly unchanged at 0943 GMT. They were up 2.4% ahead of the report.

($1 = 9.7247 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.