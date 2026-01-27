Atlas Copco Q4 Earnings Decline; Proposes Dividend At SEK 5/shr

(RTTNews) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLCY, ATCO-A.ST, ATCO-B.ST, ATLKY), a Swedish industrial company, on Tuesday reported a year-on-year decline in fourth-quarter net income and proposed a total dividend for the 2025 fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to SEK 6.62 billion from SEK 7.80 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.36 versus SEK 1.60 last year.

On average, three analysts had expected the company to report SEK 1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit decreased to SEK 8.47 billion from SEK 10.02 billion in the prior year.

Revenue declined 7 percent to SEK 42.78 billion from SEK 46 billion in the previous year.

Further, the board has proposed a total dividend of SEK 5 per share for the 2025 fiscal year, comprising an ordinary dividend of SEK 3 per share and an additional distribution of SEK 2 per share, corresponding to a total capital distribution of SEK 24.35 billion.

The dividend is proposed to be paid in two equal installments of SEK 2.50 each, with record dates of April 30 and October 20.

Atlas Copco is currently trading 0.87% lesser at SEK 188.50 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.