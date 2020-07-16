Atlas Copco Q2 profit tops forecast, sees improving near-term demand

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Swedish compressor and vacuum pump maker Atlas Copco reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market forecasts on Thursday and said it expected demand in the current quarter to improve somewhat compared to second quarter levels.

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish compressor and vacuum pump maker Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market forecasts on Thursday and said it expected demand in the current quarter to improve somewhat compared to second quarter levels.

Second-quarter operating earnings at Sweden's most valuable listed company fell to 3.89 billion crowns ($428 million) from 5.38 billion in the year-earlier quarter, beating the 3.72 billion mean forecast seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

"Despite the considerable effects on the global economy, caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have kept profitability and cash flow at healthy levels, which allows us to continue investing for the future," CEO Mats Rahmstrom said in a statement.

($1 = 9.0932 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More