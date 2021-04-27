Atlas Copco Q1 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST posted first-quarter earnings above market forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected near-term demand to remain at the current high level.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools reported an adjusted operating profit of 5.65 billion Swedish crowns ($671.99 million), up from 5.10 billion a year earlier and beating the 5.54 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.

($1 = 8.4079 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

