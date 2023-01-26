Atlas Copco profit misses forecast as vacuum business tumbles

Adds context, information on vacuum division

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST reported softer-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Thursday and said demand was expected to remain around the current level, sending its share price down 4%.

Adjusted operating profit for Sweden's most valuable listed company rose to 8.03 billion Swedish crowns ($784.5 million) from 6.46 billion a year earlier, while analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had expected earnings of 8.56 billion.

Persistent supply chain challenges and higher costs have weighed on the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools in recent quarters, while its customers are scaling back investments, especially within its key vacuum division which counts the major semiconductor producers as its main clients.

In the fourth quarter, order intake at its vacuum business fell 22% to 8.48 billion, once again denting results, while for the whole group its order intake fell 7% on an organic, or like-for-like basis.

The company's vacuum gear business, which competes with the likes of Pfeiffer Vacuum PV.DE, is an important indicator for Atlas as it typically offers a forward-looking gauge of demand for the broader group.

Atlas plans to pay an ordinary dividend of 2.30 crowns per share, sharply down from 7.60 crowns paid last year, but roughly matching analysts' average expectation for 2.28 crowns.

($1 = 10.2359 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, additional reporting by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Terje Solsvik and Sharon Singleton)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.