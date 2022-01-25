Atlas Copco profit lags as costs hurt margins, but sees strong demand

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST said on Tuesday it expects near-term demand to remain at current high levels after posting weaker-than-expected earnings, even as orders beat forecasts.

The Swedish company, which makes compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, was helped by rising demand from chipmakers amid a chip shortage which is pressuring several sectors globally.

Atlas said higher costs related to supply chain constraints affected margins negatively at its two biggest divisions, Compressor Technique and Vacuum Technique, in the fourth quarter.

It said order volumes for products such as compressors and pumps fell in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, while they grew for power equipment and the service business.

"The overall order intake for Atlas Copco's products and services increased significantly compared to the previous year," Chief Executive Mats Rahmström said in a statement.

Analysts at Jefferies said the company's results reflected a trend in the sector: "Similar to other industrial companies that have reported, Atlas posted better orders and weak margins".

Quarterly order intake rose 26% on a like-for-like basis to 33.5 billion crowns compared to analysts' expectations for 32.5 billion.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 6.46 billion crowns ($694.5 million) from 5.40 billion a year earlier, missing the 6.62 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.

Atlas raised its dividend to 7.60 crowns per share for 2021 from 7.30 crowns in 2020, against 8.32 crowns expected by analysts. Shares in the firm - up 0.6% ahead of the results - were down 1.3% in late morning trading.

($1 = 9.3017 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Johan Ahlander and Bernadette Baum)

