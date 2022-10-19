Atlas Copco profit beats forecasts but outlook weakens

By Marie Mannes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST said it expected weaker demand in the months ahead after posting third-quarter operating profit better than analysts' forecasts on Wednesday.

The company, which competes with firms like Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand INGR.NS in its compressor unit and Pfeiffer Vacuum PV.DE in its vacuum business, said orders rose 6% on an organic, or like-for-like, basis to 40.56 billion crowns above analysts' expectations at 37.73 billion crowns.

"Sequentially, however, the order intake did not reach the levels from the strong second quarter, primarily due to a lower order intake of vacuum equipment from the semiconductor industry," the company said.

"Looking ahead, in the near term, Atlas Copco expects that the customers' activity level will weaken somewhat compared to the high level in the third quarter," the company added.

Shares in Sweden's biggest company by market capitalisation, fell as much as 3% after the report and were down 0.7% at 1110 GMT. They have slumped almost 30% this year along with a broad decline for industrial stocks across Europe amid rampant inflation and recession worries.

The adjusted operating profit for the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools came in at 8.45 billion Swedish crowns ($756.54 million), an increase from 6.11 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 7.58 billion.

Credit Suisse said the weakening customer activity and low order intake of vacuum equipment outweighed the "strong" third quarter.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Elaine Hardcastle)

