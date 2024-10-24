Atlas Copco price target lowered to SEK 207 from SEK 212 at Citi

Citi analyst Klas Bergelind lowered the firm’s price target on Atlas Copco (ATLKY) to SEK 207 from SEK 212 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
