Atlas Copco makes $1.09 bln takeover bid for Germany's Isra Vision

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's Atlas Copco on Monday announced a cash takeover offer for Isra Vision , valuing the German machine vision products group at 1.09 billion euros ($1.19 billion) including debt. Atlas Copco, which makes compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, said it would offer 50 euros per Isra Vision share, a premium of 43% to the German company's closing price on Friday. Darmstadt-based Isra Vision, which has technologies for surface inspection and 3D vision for robot guidance, quality inspection and metrology, reported a 2018/19 operating profit of around 34 million euros on sales of 154 million. "Surface inspection and 3D machine vision are part of the long-term strategy of Atlas Copco," said Henrik Elmin, head of Atlas' industrial technology division. "Through this partnership, we will be even better able to support our customers in various segments in their shift to digital production." The takeover offer is fully supported by Isra Vision's management board and supervisory board, and Atlas Copco has secured around 35% of the shares via irrevocable undertakings and a share purchase agreement, it said. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in Berlin; editing by Jason Neely) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ISRA VISION M&A/ATLAS COPCO

