Atlas Copco core profit lags forecast

Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco posted fourth-quarter earnings below market forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected near-term demand to remain at the current high level.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST posted fourth-quarter earnings below market forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected near-term demand to remain at the current high level.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools reported an adjusted operating profit of 6.46 billion crowns ($694.5 million), up from 5.40 billion a year earlier but missing the 6.62 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.

($1 = 9.3017 Swedish crowns)

