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Atlas Copco AB Q2 Profit Climbs

July 16, 2026 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at SEK7.060 billion, or SEK1.45 per share. This compares with SEK6.523 billion, or SEK1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to SEK44.974 billion from SEK41.210 billion last year.

Atlas Copco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK7.060 Bln. vs. SEK6.523 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.45 vs. SEK1.34 last year. -Revenue: SEK44.974 Bln vs. SEK41.210 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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