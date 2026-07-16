Atlas Copco AB Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at SEK7.060 billion, or SEK1.45 per share. This compares with SEK6.523 billion, or SEK1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to SEK44.974 billion from SEK41.210 billion last year.

Atlas Copco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK7.060 Bln. vs. SEK6.523 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.45 vs. SEK1.34 last year. -Revenue: SEK44.974 Bln vs. SEK41.210 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.