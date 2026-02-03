Atlas Copco AB (ATLPF) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 21.33

The average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB (OTCPK:ATLPF) has been revised to $21.33 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of $18.73 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.63 to a high of $24.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.63% from the latest reported closing price of $19.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 18.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLPF is 0.51%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.59% to 288,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,760K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 25,004K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,066K shares , representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 26.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,852K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,353K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 8.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,631K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 5.76% over the last quarter.

FIGFX - Fidelity International Growth Fund holds 10,429K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,119K shares , representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 28.75% over the last quarter.

