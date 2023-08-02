Atlas Copco AB - ADR - Class B (ATLCY) Price Target Increased by 9.82% to 13.80

The average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB - ADR - Class B (OTC:ATLCY) has been revised to 13.80 / share. This is an increase of 9.82% from the prior estimate of 12.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.18 to a high of 19.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.63% from the latest reported closing price of 12.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB - ADR - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLCY is 0.27%, a decrease of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLCY by 20.24% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLCY by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 11K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

