News & Insights

Stocks
ATLKY

Atlas Copco AB - ADR - (ATLKY) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 15.54

August 02, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB - ADR - (OTC:ATLKY) has been revised to 15.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 14.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.46 to a high of 21.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from the latest reported closing price of 14.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB - ADR -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLKY is 0.13%, an increase of 116.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.53% to 754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ATLKY / Atlas Copco AB - ADR - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Equitable Trust holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson holds 102K shares.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 64.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATLKY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.