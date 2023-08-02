Atlas Copco AB - ADR - (ATLKY) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 15.54

The average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB - ADR - (OTC:ATLKY) has been revised to 15.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 14.51 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.46 to a high of 21.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from the latest reported closing price of 14.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB - ADR -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLKY is 0.13%, an increase of 116.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.53% to 754K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Equitable Trust holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 3.72% over the last quarter.
DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares.
Moody Lynn & Lieberson holds 102K shares.
UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 64.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 25.13% over the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 6.57% over the last quarter.
