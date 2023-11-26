Atlas Copco AB - ADR - (ATLKY) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 15.84

The average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB - ADR - (OTC:ATLKY) has been revised to 15.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 14.84 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.07 to a high of 22.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.74% from the latest reported closing price of 15.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB - ADR -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLKY is 0.14%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Equitable Trust holds 142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 1.22% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 9.54% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLKY by 12.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.