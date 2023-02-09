Atlas Capital Resources Updates Holdings in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE)

Fintel reports that Atlas Capital Resources has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.99MM shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc Class A (GREE). This represents 57.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.80MM shares and 69.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 11.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 570.31% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is $4.84. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 570.31% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72.

The projected annual revenue for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is $144MM, an increase of 1.15%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GREE is 0.09%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.28% to 3,717K shares. The put/call ratio of GREE is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 398K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 45.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GREE by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 309K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GREE by 30.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GREE by 29.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 200K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GREE by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 192K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GREE by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint. Greenidge currently operates one facility in Upstate New York and expects to expand operations to a second location in South Carolina in the upcoming months, which will source the majority of its electricity from zero-carbon sources.

