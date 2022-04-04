Atlas Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.39, changing hands as low as $14.28 per share. Atlas Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATCO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.35 per share, with $16.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.