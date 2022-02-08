Atlas (ATCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed the most recent trading day at $15.56, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 8.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $437.48 million, up 20.62% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Atlas currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Atlas is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

We can also see that ATCO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ATCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

