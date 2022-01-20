Atlas (ATCO) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas (ATCO) closed at $14.27, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.28% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 68.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $438.29 million, up 20.84% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Atlas is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.48, so we one might conclude that Atlas is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.