Atlas (ATCO) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed at $15.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Atlas is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.74% and +5.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.43% lower. Atlas is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Atlas is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.48.

Investors should also note that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 0.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

