Atlas (ATCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas (ATCO) closed at $15.36, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.54% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Atlas will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.74% and +5.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Atlas currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.97.

Also, we should mention that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.