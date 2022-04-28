Atlas (ATCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed the most recent trading day at $12.64, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 19.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Atlas will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the year-ago period.

ATCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.19% and +4.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.08% lower. Atlas is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Atlas is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.2, which means Atlas is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

