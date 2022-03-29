Atlas (ATCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed at $15.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 6.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Atlas will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 35.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the year-ago period.

ATCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.74% and +5.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Atlas currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

Meanwhile, ATCO's PEG ratio is currently 0.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATCO in the coming trading sessions

