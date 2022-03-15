Atlas (ATCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas (ATCO) closed at $14.76, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 5.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the prior-year quarter.

ATCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.74% and +5.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% lower. Atlas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Atlas currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.54, which means Atlas is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ATCO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

