Atlas (ATCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed at $14.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 65.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $437.48 million, up 20.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Atlas is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.41.

Meanwhile, ATCO's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.