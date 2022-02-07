Atlas (ATCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas (ATCO) closed at $15.63, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Atlas is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $437.48 million, up 20.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher within the past month. Atlas currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.91, so we one might conclude that Atlas is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

