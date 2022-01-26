Atlas (ATCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed at $13.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.57% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $438.29 million, up 20.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Atlas currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Atlas is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.6.

Meanwhile, ATCO's PEG ratio is currently 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.