Atlas (ATCO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas (ATCO) closed at $15.28, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Atlas is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion, which would represent changes of +7.74% and +5.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlas is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.69, which means Atlas is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ATCO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

