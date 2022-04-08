Atlas (ATCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlas (ATCO) closed at $13.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 12.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 29.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the prior-year quarter.

ATCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.19% and +4.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.08% lower within the past month. Atlas is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Atlas's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.75, which means Atlas is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ATCO has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ATCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.