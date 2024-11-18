Atlas Arteria Sees Voting Power Boost by IFM Group

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, part of the IFM Group, has increased its voting power in Atlas Arteria from 27.15% to 29.88%, reflecting a significant boost in its stake. This move highlights growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential, likely stirring attention among investors and market watchers.

