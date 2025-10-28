Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt (MAQAF) Price Target Decreased by 12.81% to 3.46

The average one-year price target for Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt (OTCPK:MAQAF) has been revised to $3.46 / share. This is a decrease of 12.81% from the prior estimate of $3.97 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.25 to a high of $3.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.95% from the latest reported closing price of $3.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAQAF is 0.33%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 210,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 68,622K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,963K shares , representing a decrease of 22.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 19.22% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 34,062K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,731K shares , representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 18,295K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,829K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,115K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 14.69% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 10,601K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

