Atlas Arteria Faces Rating Downgrade Amid Traffic Woes

November 10, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria has announced that Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating of its Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. bonds to ‘B+’ due to disappointing traffic recovery and regulatory decisions. Despite the downgrade, there is no breach of financing terms, and the interest rate on the bonds remains unchanged. This development may impact investor sentiment as Atlas Arteria continues to manage its global toll road portfolio.

