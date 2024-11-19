Atlas Arteria Appoints New Director Hugh Wehby

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria has announced the appointment of Hugh Wehby as a new director, effective November 18, 2024. Although Mr. Wehby currently holds no securities in the company, he is set to receive equity awards from Atlas Arteria to compensate for incentives forfeited from his previous employer. This move might interest investors keeping an eye on the company’s leadership changes and potential impacts on stock performance.

