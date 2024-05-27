Atlas Arteria Announces Registrar Office Relocation

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria, a global toll road operator, has announced that their registrar Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited’s Sydney office is relocating to a new address from 23 May 2024. The company, which holds significant interests in toll road networks across France, the US, and Germany, emphasizes the importance of contacting the new address for lodgement of documents. Atlas Arteria continues to be a major player in the infrastructure sector, providing improved travel efficiency and reduced emissions.

