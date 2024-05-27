News & Insights

Stocks

Atlas Arteria Announces Registrar Office Relocation

May 27, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria, a global toll road operator, has announced that their registrar Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited’s Sydney office is relocating to a new address from 23 May 2024. The company, which holds significant interests in toll road networks across France, the US, and Germany, emphasizes the importance of contacting the new address for lodgement of documents. Atlas Arteria continues to be a major player in the infrastructure sector, providing improved travel efficiency and reduced emissions.

For further insights into AU:ALX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAQAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.