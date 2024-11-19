Atlas Arteria Announces Director Departure and Transition

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria has announced the departure of Graeme Bevans as a director, effective November 18, 2024. Bevans holds 218,821 ALX Ordinary Stapled Securities and 689,376 Performance Rights, with some performance rights set to lapse upon his exit. His departure marks a significant transition period for the company as it manages leadership changes.

