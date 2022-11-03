Markets
AAWW

Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 Results Miss Estimates

November 03, 2022 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) reported Thursday that net income for the third quarter plunged to $60.10 million or $1.79 per share from $119.54 million or $3.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $2.69 per share, compared to $4.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue for the quarter grew to $1.12 billion from $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.26 per share on revenues of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company continues to expect closing of the pending sale of the company to Investor Group in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 or first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAWW

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter