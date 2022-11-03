Markets
Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 Profit Down

November 03, 2022 — 10:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) reported third-quarter 2022 net income of $60.1 million or $1.79 per share, down from $119.5 million or $3.91 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $78.8 million, or $2.69 per share, compared with $145.4 million or $4.88 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue grew to $1.12 billion from $1.02 billion in the prior-year quarter. Volumes in the third quarter of 2022 totaled 79,274 block hours compared with 90,363 in the third quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.26 per share and revenues of $1.19 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

