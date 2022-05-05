Atlas Air Worldwide Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) reported Thursday that first-quarter net income declined to $81.51 million or $2.38 per share from $89.93 million or $3.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $2.99 per share, compared to $2.45 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue for the quarter grew to $1.04 billion from $861.3 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.63 per share on revenues of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted net income to grow by a high-single-digit percentage and revenue to exceed $1.1 billion from flying more than 85,000 block hours. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.59 on revenues of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects more than 350,000 block hours, with revenue of approximately $4.6 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $4.30 billion for the year.

The company also anticipates adjusted net income in the second half of 2022 to improve approximately 60 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.